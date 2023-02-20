JOPLIN, Mo. — Students from local universities are the guests of honor for a special Black History Month event in Joplin.

Members of the Joplin branch of the NAACP reached out to African students from MSSU, PSU, and KCU to invite them to a luncheon and panel discussion.

Since February is Black History Month, NAACP vice president William Kean, who served as moderator of the event says what more appropriate time to hear from the Four State’s next generation of leaders.

“We are going to talk to them about what diversity means to them. Of course, through the generations, everyone has their own examples, but we want to hear from the youth of today and see what they believe in, not only black history but the diversity of the United States,” said William Kean, Event Moderator.

Marcel John is the student body president at MSSU and says he’s been pleasantly surprised at the response he’s received from the organization as well as the community.

“Encouraging to see that there’s a small progression for Black History in a small town in Missouri that you would never really expect for people to come out to, other than just black people but people of all different ethnic backgrounds,” said Marcel John, MSSU Student Body President.

Like most medical students from KCU, Erin Igwacho isn’t from this area but whatever obstacles she encounters, she knows how much support there is from the local chapter to help her achieve her dream.

“They just came to our campus a month ago which is great to see how they get in, get involved, and get active and really get the word out there, and I think that’s just great things for us to copy and try to continue to do,” said Erin Igwacho, KCU Medical Student.