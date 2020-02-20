Hidden gun found outside of Joplin Courthouse

JOPLIN, Mo. — A gun is found near the Joplin Courthouse and a Webb City man is behind bars after an individual informs a deputy to suspicious activity.

At about 10:38 A.M. Thursday morning at the Joplin Courthouse, 601 South Pearl Street, an individual approached a deputy to report suspicious activity they witnessed. The deputy checked the reported area and found a handgun hidden behind a gas meter near the courthouse. The handgun came back as being reported stolen out of Joplin.

Prior to this a male subject, identified as Courtney McKissack, 38 of Webb City, checked in with security on his way to court, and had two pistol magazines in his pockets. Those magazines were secured in lock box at the security station.

Mr. McKissack was taken into custody on an active warrant for stealing, and a probable cause hold for receiving stolen property.

Charges will be sent to the prosecutor.