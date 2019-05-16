News

Hershey's first redesign in 125 years to include emoji

Posted: May 16, 2019 11:21 AM CDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 11:23 AM CDT

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) - Hershey is redesigning its flagship chocolate bar.

For the first time since the Hershey bar launched in 1900, it won’t feature the company’s logo on its milk chocolate rectangles. Instead, the company will imprint 25 emojis, from the smiley face to the fist bump.

The new design will only be available for a limited time. The emoji-emblazoned candy bars will come in both standard and snack varieties starting this summer.

