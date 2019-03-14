Heroin & Meth Found in Trailer-Home

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON CO, Mo. - 3 subjects are in jail after detectives seized suspected Heroin and Meth from a Newton County trailer-home.

Ozark Drug Enforcement Team Detectives served a search warrant at 11319 FF Highway A-1 Wednesday.

Donnie Tunnell, 27, was arrested on numerous felony warrants from multiple jurisdictions, and possession of a controlled substance.

Tunnell was also being sought in connection to several burglaries in the area.

Lisa Sidney, 30, was also arrested on 2 felony warrants out of Jasper County and possession of a controlled substance.

She also has charges for destruction of evidence after trying to swallow suspected methamphetamines.

And Shannon Sidney, 29, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after detectives found Heroin on her person.

All charges are currently pending with the Newton County Prosecutors Office.

ODET detectives were assisted by Newton County deputies and Duquesne PD.