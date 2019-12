HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — A vehicle ran off the roadway in Hickory County on County Road 220, 1.5 miles east of Carson Corner at about 10:50 p.m. Friday Dec. 7.

The driver’s name was Tommy Nasalroad he was 49. The family was notified.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Nasalroad struck a ditch and overturned several times. He was pronounced dead later that night.