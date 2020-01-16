Here’s how you get your hands on Chiefs memorabilia that supports a good cause

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs fans have an opportunity to get their hands on some new memorabilia ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and the proceeds benefit a good cause. Smaller “Home Sweet Home” Chiefs-themed banners are on sale, replicas of the larger versions you see on street poles.

These half-sized commemorative banners are on sale for $25 on Kansas City’s website.

At Ilus Davis park, the banners are everywhere. They can also be found at other city parks — including Penguin Park in the Northland, and the 18th and Vine District. They cost $25 plus shipping and handling. Click on this link for more information.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City and its after-school arts and sports programs. A graphic designer working for the city brought the banner to life, which includes the city logo, a football and several landmarks, like the KC Streetcar and Bartle Hall.

“This is exciting. This is a way that people can show their pride. They can really get in on the pride of the city, support the team, bring that all together and very similarly to what happened when the Royals made their run through the playoffs back in 2014 and 15,” city spokesman Chris Hernandez said.

For now, the only place to purchase the banners is through the city’s website.