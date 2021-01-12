Henkle’s Ace Hardware to expand

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Webb City business will soon be opening a second location — this time in Joplin.

John Henkle is the President of Henkle’s Ace Hardware in Webb City. He says construction on his second store, which will be at the intersection of 29th and Maiden Lane, has already started.

Henkle says he’s been thinking about building another store in Joplin just like the one in Webb City for some time. And despite the pandemic, he says now is the time to put those plans into motion.

John Henkle, President, Henkle’s Ace Hardware, said, “It’s very similar to our store in Webb City, our inventory will be basically the same and hopefully we’ll open if the weather will cooperate around the 1st of April.”

Henkle says he plans on hiring about 20 employees to work inside the 10,000 square foot building.