Helping students cope with back-to-school anxiety

“A lot of times when children are returning to school after the summer break, they’ve had a relaxed period of time and now they’re going to have to get back into a structure and a schedule, and that brings on some anxiety,” explained Ascension Via Christi Behavioral Therapist, Rebecca Honeycutt.

It’s called “back to school anxiety.”

Whether students are starting kindergarten or going into college, going back to that school routine can bring on some uneasiness.

And often times, it comes with symptoms that could go unnoticed.

“A lot of times, kids with anxiety are going to show more physical symptoms like tummy aches, they’re not feeling good, they’re asking to stay home because they’re not wanting to go to school that day,” Honeycutt continued.

In fact, some reasons students might be resisting going back to school could be fear of failure or bullying.

If your student frequently considers staying home to avoid classes, professionals suggest having a conversation with your child.

Working through it is critical in developing coping skills.

“Because they’re being taken away from that environment that they need to make that adjustment to,” Honeycutt added. “And by removing them from that, they’re not reducing the anxiety and their not learning the coping skills and seeking out the resources that are going to help them reduce those levels of anxiety.”

Honeycutt adds growing pains may be tough, but there is always hope.

“Always have help waiting, with resources, with counselors, parents, and teachers,” said Honeycutt. “And all they need to do is ask and that help will be there to help them along the way.”

Honeycutt adds it’s important to work in some relaxation time as well for students to create a good life balance.

And, to consider mental health help if anxiety continues.