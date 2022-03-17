Local Fire Chief says weather conditions made fighting the fire much worse

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Firefighters from Carl Junction were called to put out the same outdoor fire, two different times today (3/17).

Carl Junction Fire Chief, Joe Perkins says the first outdoor fire, located near the intersection of Joplin Street and Green Hills Lane began to spread rapidly, shortly after 11:00 a.m. due to high winds.

Perkins says that fire is believed to have been started by a smoking material, such as a cigarette.

Crews from the Carl Junction Fire Department were able to put out the blaze, however, some trees that were to difficult for them to reach with water, were left smoking.

Firefighters later called back to the same location

Then, just before 2:30 this afternoon (3/17), Carl Junction Firefighters were once again called out to the same location of the grass/timber fire they extinguished only a few hours earlier.

Perkins believes that the second fire reignited due to high winds.

As the flames spread, crews from the Webb City Fire Department were called to the scene to provide mutuial aid.

Perkins says the two departments worked hard to ensure that no structures were in danger of catching fire.

Firefighters managed to get the second grass/timber blaze under around 5:00 p.m. late this afternoon.

Both of today’s outdoor fires charred and destroyed nearly ten acres of grass and timber just south of Carl Junction.

You can view several pictures taken at the scene of today’s outdoor fire in the slideshow below.