Help needed to furnish Joplin Bungalows Housing Development

JOPLIN, Mo. – Construction on a housing unit for seniors and homeless veterans continues, but help is needed to furnish them when construction is complete.

The Joplin Bungalows Housing Development near 26th and Maiden Lane is scheduled for completion by the end of January 2020. But the Economic Security Corporation wants to have something inside when people move in. Debbie Markman says she’s hoping the community, businesses and maybe even churches will step in to furnish the apartments.

“Without having a bed, a place to eat, and obviously take a shower and then just sit and relax otherwise people are on the floor sleeping and that’s not really any better especially with out veterans who have served their country I think this is the least we can do.” Debbie Markman, Economic Security Corp.

For more information on how you can help furnish the apartments, go to www.escswa.org