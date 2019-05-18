Helicopter LifeFlight gunshot wound injury near Diamond Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DIAMOND, Mo. - Shortly before 9:45 AM Joplin News First received information of shots fired east of Diamond near the intersection of J and E not far from Raven Road.

Diamond Area Fire Protection District also posted to social media to avoid the area as a LIFEFLIGHT helicopter had been launched to the intersection to pick up a shooting victim.

The person has been taken to a Springfield hospital, but authorities do not know the extent of his injuries.

Police are talking to four suspects at the time who may have knowledge of the incident, but no one is in custody.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating. Joplin News First’s was on the scene shortly after 10:00 AM as the vehicle the victim is thought to have been shot in was towed from a residence.

Saturday morning shortly before 9:45 AM man wounded from a gunshot near intersection of J and E, East of Diamond. Authorities summon LIFEFLIGHT Newton Co Sheriff Deputies tell @KSNLocalNews & #joplinnewsfirst

For now we can assure the public that the intersection of J and E is back to normal. And we will update the public with information in this continuing investigation from authorities as soon as it becomes available.