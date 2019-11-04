Heavy rainfall expected this week in the Four States

(KSNF/KODE) — The National Weather Service in Springfield calls for close to two inches of rainfall along the Missouri/Arkansas border.

Timing is late Wednesday into early Thursday,

NWS Springfield

The National Weather Service office in Wichita agrees, most of the rainfall will impact the immediate Four State region.

NWS Wichita

This is all associated with an incoming cold front that night. It’s possible some counties to the north could get a wintry mix.

Our meteorologists will continue to monitor the forecast.

