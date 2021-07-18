MIAMI, Okla. — Heavy rain in Oklahoma is causing parts of Miami to flood.

The Miami Police Department says they anticipate Highway 125 which is close to the fairgrounds to close.

Miami is under a flood warning until late Tuesday morning.

Right now the Neosho River is rising so high that it is completely covering north Fairground road which is next to the Municipal Fairgrounds.

The heavy rain is making low water crossings impassable.

Officials are telling the community if they encounter flooded roads to turn around and dont drown.