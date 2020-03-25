Closings
UPDATE: Bentonville bomb squad discovers suspicious package; no threat present

by: Gary Gilbert

Courtesy of KNWA

UPDATE: The Bomb Squad was at a home in the 4100 block of W. Easy Street for an initial report of a suspicion package.

Keith Foster, Public Information Officer for Rogers Police said the bomb squad cleared the scene and found no explosive devices.

Foster said it started with an argument between a couple on Tuesday. A woman came home Wednesday and found a suspicious package inside her home and out of an abundance of caution called police. When officers arrived they saw the package and called the bomb squad.

______________________________________________________________

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple agencies including SWAT and bomb squad are on scene at a subdivision in Rogers.

Bentonville Bomb Squad and SWAT have the road blocked off at North Wren Drive and West Sunset in Rogers Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy of KNWA

