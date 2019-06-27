Heat illness reminder as temps get hotter

NEWTON CO., Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone about the dangers of heat illness.
As we head into the hotter Summer months, the Sheriff wants everyone to remember how extreme heat affects the body.
Please remember if you are going to be outside, drink plenty of water. With the humidity as high as it is, you will sweat excessively, requiring more water to be consumed.Newton County Sheriff’s Office
The Sheriff’s Office also hopes everyone remembers their fur friends that don’t have the ability to sweat to stay cool.
Please make sure your pets have adequate shelter/shade from the sun and plenty of fresh water to drink. Animal neglect is a crime, and we will act on it.Newton County Sheriff’s Office