An area hospital is giving you the chance to learn about your heart, and you can’t beat the price.

One day each month, Dr. Jahan Zeb, a Mercy Interventional Cardiologist, will be giving a free lecture on the topic of heart health. He’ll touch on a variety of topics ranging from healthy eating, to exercise. He says you’re never too young or too old to start learning about heart health.

“Heart disease actually starts in youth and by the time you graduate high school, you already have the beginning of plaque build up and different conditions that can lead to heart disease later, most importantly lifestyle factors,” said Dr. Jahan Zeb, Mercy Interventional Cardiologist.

The program is called “Heart to Heart on Healthy Living.” It takes place on the second Tuesday of each month, beginning July 9th and at 5 p.m. in the Mercy Hospital Conference Room 1. They are free and open to the public. For more information, click here.