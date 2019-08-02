Heart-stopping video: Toddler falls six stories into blanket

(CNN Newsource)– An incredible save by bystanders is caught on camera after a toddler is spotted dangling from a sixth-floor balcony.

Heart-stopping video from China shows how a three-year-old boy miraculously survived a six-story plunge from a high-rise building.The toddler is seen clinging to an apartment balcony as quick thinking neighbors gather below, with a large blanket hoping to break his fall.

When the boy finally loses his grip, he falls six stories into the blanket. The child was taken to a local hospital and remarkably suffered no injuries in the incident

Over in Oklahoma, a 65-year-old woman is in hot water after an argument with a cop over an $80 ticket that turned physical. The officer stopped the woman and issued a ticket for a broken taillight. The woman refuses to sign and accept the ticket, and the exchange starts to get heated.

She takes off, the cop chases her down and pulls her out, that’s when she allegedly kicks the officer in the groin. When she refuses to put her hands behind her back, he tases her. She’s now facing charges of assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

“Yeah, I tried to kick you because I’m a country girl!”

Oh, and, presumably, an $80 taillight ticket also.