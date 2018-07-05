Hearing set for Empire Electric rate change

MISSOURI (KOLR10) - The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the hearing schedule in a case to adjust the electric rates of Empire District Electric Company.

The Public Service Commission opened the case on June 6th under a provision of Senate Bill 564 (SB 564), which was passed by the Missouri General Assembly and signed into law.

A section of SB 564 gives the Commission one-time authority to order an adjustment to the electric rates of certain electrical corporations in light of the recently enacted federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Formal evidentiary hearings and oral argument are scheduled for July 20, 2018 and July 23, 2018.