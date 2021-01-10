Hearing on Wednesday for hemp regulation in Kansas

KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Agriculture will soon discuss the future of hemp regulation.

The department will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss the adoption of an amendment to the existing state hemp plan.

If the amendment is passed, it will align the plan closer to the requirements of the 2018 Farm Bill and the Commercial Hemp Act.. which allow commercial hemp production in the state.

This will be a hybrid hearing session with both video and in person audiences to discuss audiences in attendance.

If you would like to apply to be part of the hearing in person or online, we have a link here.