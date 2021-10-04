Healthy Nevada launches food box program to help provide meals to food-insecure families

NEVADA, Mo. — A Nevada organization wants to help the food insecure outside its usual boundaries. As its name implies, “Healthy Nevada” has been providing food boxes, once a month, to needy families within the city limits.

But the non-profit wants to get more residents involved in the “Farm to Family Food Box Program.” a grant of nearly 765,000 dollars is helping to make that possible.

The organization has the ability to expand the number of people eligible to many individuals or families outside of Nevada in Vernon County.

“And so we’re trying to work with some of the surrounding schools out in a more rural areas like Bronaugh, Sheldon, North East Vernon County, Walker, Shell City, just to get, to provide to people that don’t have access to it,” said Dana Redburn, Healthy Nevada Lead Strategist.

If you know a low income family that would be interested in receiving the monthly food boxes, and that family lives in one of those surrounding communities, you can call Healthy Nevada at 417-283-4575.

You can also stop by in person at 212 West Walnut Street, Suite B in Nevada during regular business hours. We’ve also put a link to Healthy Nevada here.