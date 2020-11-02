Healthy meals offered at YMCA in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The fair acres family YMCA Youth Activity Center is offering kids healthy meals on the go.

A state waiver for covid-19 response is helping kids in Carthage and the surrounding community get free meals to go.

They are also giving families five day snack packs.

The food service director for the after school programs says the meals have brought people together and fed those in need.

Caleb Stiles, Food Service Director For the After School Programs, says, “Seeing kids that don’t know where their next meals going to come from seeing adults who don’t know where their next meal is going to come from there’s a lot of contributing factors to that. But other important things is just community engagement bringing people together especially in a time like this.”

The free meals are for anyone 18 and under.

They are offered Monday-Friday from 4 P.M. until 5:30 P.M..

