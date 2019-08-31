Healthy Grilling Tips for Labor Day Weekend

“Steaks or steaks or steaks – one of the three,” laughed grill enthusiast Carlos Rivera.

With about four decades at the grill, Carlos Rivera knows what he likes to eat.

“Keep rotating the steak, don’t press it down to get all the good juices out,” Rivera added.

Hamburgers and hot dogs are also popular choices.

But, health experts point out there are other options that can make a healthier menu.

Think a leaner steak or chicken breasts.

“Even fish like salmon or tuna, it’s different but they could choose that instead,” explained Jillian Doherty with the Joplin Health Department.

Instead of potatoes, consider grilling other vegetables along with your meat.

“You can do foil packets, just chop up the veggies–anything from bell peppers, zucchini, squash, onion, mushrooms, anything,” Doherty continued.

Also consider branching out with those garden fresh picks.

“There’s certain ways you need to do it, but you can do grilled fruit like peaches and bananas,” said Doherty.

You can also lower sodium levels by adding more spice.

And it’s a good idea to trade extra virgin olive oil for vegetable oil.

But almost any menu benefits by watching how much you eat.

“Portion control, try not to overeat–we don’t want to ruin the work that you’re doing,” Doherty explained.

Of course, Labor Day doesn’t exactly spell the end of grilling season, but it is the third most popular holiday for grilling, after the Fourth of July and Memorial Day.