HealthyJoplin.com focuses on promoting active lifestyles

JOPLIN, Mo. — There are a myriad of different runs, walks, and bike races that take place throughout the year in the Four State Area.

But there wasn’t just one place to go online to find them, until recently.

Wouldn’t it be convenient to have a single source of information on how to lead a healthy lifestyle and what resources there are to help you do that? Welcome to the new healthyjoplin.com.

Erin Slifka, Marketing & Public Information, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “Find information about our community as far as health and wellness options, workplace wellness, tobacco cessation, mental health, active living, and eating right.”

Not only is the website helpful for people who already live in the Joplin area, it can be even more advantageous for people who just moved here or are thinking about moving here.

Ashley Micklethwaite, Executive Director, One Joplin, said, “If you live an active lifestyle where you currently live, and you want to move to a community that also has a healthy lifestyle and physically fit activities, HealthyJoplin is the place to go.”

Healthyjoplin.com is now live. The project has been a collaborative effort between the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, One Joplin, Freeman Health System, Mercy Hospital Joplin, and KCU-Joplin.

“So much information out there and Healthy Joplin helps bring this information into one central location and then pushes people out to those experts in the community,” said Slifka

“Organizations being able to post upcoming physical activity events, we’ve got the Marathon coming up in May, and those types of things will be posted to it,” said Micklethwaite.