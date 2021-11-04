Healthcare Spotlight: Nichole Lewis, ICU Charge Nurse

JOPLIN, Mo. — Helping patients get — and stay healthy — is a challenge under the best of circumstances. It’s been much harder the last year and a half.

But that’s isn’t keeping a Joplin ICU Charge Nurse from doing her job with a smile. Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander introduces us to her — in tonight’s Healthcare Spotlight.

“I originally started as a nurse tech, worked my way through nursing school,” said Nichole Lewis, ICU Charge Nurse.

And since then, it’s been 13 years for Nichole Lewis in Cardiology and the ICU at Freeman Health System.

“These are the sickest patients we have in the hospital. And you get to use all of your nursing skills when you come into the ICU. So to me, it’s very rewarding. That way I can give the patient care that I love to do but also get to use all my nursing skills,” said Lewis.

It isn’t just the patients who benefit. Nichole takes her years of experience and shares that with younger co-workers.

“The staff, I’ve trained a lot of them. They call me mom sometimes,” said Lewis.

And she does it all with a smile — just one of the reasons she’s in the healthcare spotlight.

“I think Nicole brings that positive energy and a bubbly personality. And so in situations where we’re in stressful times, or things are not going the way that we want them to somebody can really turn the tone of the unit around just by being positive and remaining upbeat and keeping their head up,” said Jeanee Kennedy, Freeman Dir. Nursing Op.

Nichole adds she can’t imagine doing anything else.

“On the worst day as a nurse. I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. So yes, I still I absolutely love,” said Lewis.