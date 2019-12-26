Healthcare professionals among those for whom Christmas is just another workday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people take a well-earned break on Christmas day.

But for countless doctors and nurses, Christmas is a working holiday.

Physicians at Freeman Health System are spending their Christmas patrolling hospital halls, monitoring patients, and waiting for potential emergency room visits.

Doctors say that Christmas is just another day and they’re always available to help those in need.

Dr. John Nicholas, a cardiologist, has worked at Freeman Health System for nearly 20 years and has worked almost every Christmas.

Dr. John Nicholas, Cardiologist, Freeman Health System, said, “Nobody likes to work Christmas but when they get here, everybody likes to work Christmas. Everyone’s always having fun, it’s lighthearted, a lot of food goes around so everyone enjoys it. So once you’re here, everyone just makes the best of it.”

Dr. Nicholas also says patients generally only come in for serious emergencies, so the halls of the hospital are usually empty.

He says because of that, working Christmas day is a fairly easy shift.