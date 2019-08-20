Healthcare leadership curriculum kicks off at MSSU

“I love hospitals and clinics and all that stuff, so I want to do something in there,” explained MSSU Junior Gracie Gimlin. “But, I wasn’t quite sure which one, so this gave a me perfect little degree to go into.”

Gimlin had been planning to earn a degree in Biology. But this year, that’s changing.

“They told us all about the new program, and I was like, ‘Sounds really great! Sounds right up my alley,” Gimlin added.

Gimlin is one of more than 40 students making up the inaugural class for the Gipson Center for Healthcare Leadership. Founded last year, this semester marks the launch of coursework.

“We have our first course Tuesday night,” said Melinda Brown with the Gipson Center. “We’re very excited for that – it’s called ‘The Patient Experience.'”

More classes will be rolled out each semester, including “Healthcare Policy,” “Managed Care Population Health,” “Healthcare Quality” and “Healthcare Management.”

“It’s needed in this area. We’re a huge healthcare market here,” Brown added.

It will lead to a Bachelor’s Degree in Healthcare Administration – an uncommon diploma that’s expected to pull students from a wide area.

“We hope to pull those students from Arkansas, from the Chicago area, from St. Louis, from Kansas City, from Tulsa and bring them here,” Brown explained. “And they can say they got their degree from the Center for Healthcare Leadership.”

The new program is based out the Leon Health Science building, adding two dedicated classrooms, faculty offices and meeting space.

It will be adding degree courses during the next two years, with the first graduates crossing the stage in the spring of 2021.

To find out more about the program, click here.