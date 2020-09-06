Staff member at Lamar Middle School tests positive for covid-19

BARTON COUNTY — The Barton County Health Department announces a staff member at Lamar Middle School has tested positive for covid-19.

The teacher was at school on September 2.

The teacher is in quarantine and being monitored by the health department.

The health department is working closely with the school district to identify individuals who came in contact with the teacher.

Those identified will be contacted.

The health department encourages residents to practice good hygiene, wash your hand, and stay home if you’re sick.