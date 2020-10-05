Online classes starting in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — Vinita Public Schools announces following a positive covid-19 test, classes will be online next week for high school students.

Distance learning will take place for those students only from October 5-9.

No students will be allowed on campus during that time.

All extra curricular activities will be cancelled for the week as well–that goes for high school and middle school students.

Friday’s football game and Thursday’s cross country meet are cancelled.

School staff are working contact students and parents who may have interacted with the individual with the virus.