New bill could give parents $1200 every month until 2021

New legislation introduced by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley would reimburse parents for education expenses for learning remotely due to coronavirus.

The helping parents during Covid Act of 2020 Bill would give families $1,200 in cash assistance every month up until June 2021.

That money would help cover lost work shifts or wages, according to the senator.

The bill would also provide a refundable tax credit of $800 per child to reimburse parents for the costs of education expenses they incurred for remote learning.

The cash assistance and the credit begin to phase out at $75,000 for individual filers and $150,000 for those filing jointly.