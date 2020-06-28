Mobile testing unit offered in Kansas

by: Deja Bickham

KANSAS — Kansas Department of Health and Environment will be deploying a mobile testing unit to assist with covid-19 testing for undeserved communities free of charge.

The mobile testing unit is a van with covid-19 sampling equipment that can travel to requested locations through mid-July.

Samples collected at each site will be sent to the Kansas Health and Environment Laboratories for processing.

Results will be ready in 1-2 days.

If you are interested in having the mobile testing unit in your community, KDHE encourages people to coordinate with their local health departments or also reach out to covid-19 here.

