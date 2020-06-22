Missouri State Fair update

The Missouri State Fair will take place in August this year as planned.

The only feature that will be missing will be the concerts due to performers canceling due to covid-19 concerns.

The fair will run August 13 through August 23.

The fair will still host the exhibits, contests, livestock shows that fair-goers are accustomed to. The carnival will still take place along with all of the delicious fair food.

For the events such as the Governor’s Breakfast, social distancing restrictions are being considered.