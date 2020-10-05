Mike Parson recovering from covid-19

MISSOURI– Missouri Governor Mike Parson completed his isolation period on Saturday, and will now resume normal activity and travel.

After he and his wife tested positive for covid-19 on September 23, all official and campaign events were canceled.

According to the governor’s office, Parson will resume his weekly briefings at the State Capitol On Wednesday, October 7.

Parson is traveling to St. Joseph on Tuesday for a ribbon-cutting event at Missouri Western State University.

He will travel again on Thursday to St. Louis for a ceremonial bill signing.