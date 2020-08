MCDONALD COUNTY– Two covid-19 related deaths were announced in the Four States Saturday.

McDonald County reports an additional death, this person was in their late 70’s and they were hospitalized prior to their death.

This brings the total number of deaths for the county to nine.

And in Cherokee County a man in his 80’s passed away from covid-19 last night.

He was in his 80’s and had tested positive for the illness earlier this month.

This brings the total deaths for the county up to two.