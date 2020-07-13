Kansas Judicial Branch awarded funds

KANSAS — The Kansas Judicial Branch is awarded funds to cover technological improvements and to help personnel work remotely.

The branch has received $1.6 million from the state’s federal coronavirus emergency supplemental funding program.

These funds will help pay for mobile hotspots, videoconferencing licensing and a new, secure website to allow those seeking protection orders to make dates without visiting the courthouse.

Chief Justice Marla Luckert, says, “We’ve been working to digitize and centralize case processing the last several years, often with limited resources. Despite our progress, the covid-19 pandemic quickly showed us how much more needs to be done.”