Jump in covid-19 cases out of Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — A jump in coronavirus cases after many businesses in the Branson area re-opened to tourists, has health officials concerned.

Taney County Health Department is urging people to wear masks in public after reporting 11 new cases of covid-19 Saturday.

The county’s virus cases jumped to 54 from 15 over the past two weeks, and that total doesn’t include visitors to the area who test positive but are counted in their home counties.

Many of Branson’s businesses have re-opened for tourism, including miniature golf courses, shops and restaurants.

Many entertainers have returned to their stages around Branson as well.