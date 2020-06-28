Joplin School District confirms a case of covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Schools announces that one of their summer school students at Stapleton Elementary tested positive for covid-19.

All families of students that had contact with the positive student have been notified.

If you were not contacted, your child was not exposed.

The district is doing a deep clean of the school, classrooms, and closing the affected classroom while they continue to work closely with the health department.

Joplin Schools also says they are in constant communication and in full cooperation with the health department.

Classes will resume Monday.