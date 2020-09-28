Informational meeting held in Carthage bringing awareness to coronavirus

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The University of Missouri is working to educate people who live in Jasper County on resources available to them if they have been impacted in any way by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jasper County Extension Office held an informational meeting in Carthage this weekend, open to the public.

The Carthage Mayor, City Council Members and a representative from the Ozark Center also helped with the event.

Many working class families have been impacted the virus–the main goal here was to help connect them to stability once again.

Juan Topete, City Council Member, says, “There’s a lot of people that live check to check. And you know, sometimes you’re struggling financially to pay bills or rent or food. So, there’s help out there.”

Maria Rodriguez-Acala, University Of Missouri Extension Jasper County, says, “We have to just try to help those people that are in this transition so they can get back to their normal life.”

Event organizers are hoping to hold more events like these for Jasper County residents in the future.