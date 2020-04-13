How medical staff and personnel are handling COVID-19

Southwest Missouri — Protocols to handle national or global disease outbreaks have existed for years, but now medical staff and personnel are handling the real thing.

KSN’s Jessica Schaer gives us an inside look at the Freeman Health System Incident Command Room, where the hospitals top staff have to make some of the toughest decisions.

It’s an early morning, before 9 am… disease outbreak updates already at the top of everyone’s mind.

“How many are currently hospitalized that [are] positive, overall?”

“One, that’s positive.”

Tucked deep inside the middle of Freeman Health System, it’s here, where hospital leaders battle this COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, we will be reducing staffing in I.T. starting this weekend.”

Dr. Dennis Estep, Chief Medical Officer, says, “Everything has to be looked at, and you have to develop protocols and procedures for that.”

April Bennett, VP Nursing Services, Freeman Health System, says, “Things are changing everyday, and sometimes by the hour.”

While it can feel like uncharted territory, the hospital has spent years preparing for something like this with mock drills.

April Bennett, VP Nursing Services, Freeman Health System, says, “With those, we use the Incident Command Structure. We use the different section chiefs to look at planning and logistics and operation so, in doing that, it’s helped us be prepared for this situation.”

Vice President of Nursing Services, April Bennett, takes on a specific role, providing updates as the Operations Section Chief at Incident Command.

Bennett, adds, “Different initiatives have been put in place, and different policies or protocol updates. Communication that has been sent out or just any updates, from maybe respiratory therapy.”

It’s not the first time our local hospitals have dealt with a large-scale situation.

Many lessons were learned after the May 2011 tornado, but there’s a difference this time.

Other communities can’t come help because they are also dealing with the effects of the disease spreading.

Renee Denton, Chief Operating Officer, Freeman Neosho Hospital, says, “In this situation, when the pandemic is across the nation, across the world, you have to be prepared to help yourself, so to speak.”

Renee Denton comes to the table with updates about how Freeman Neosho Hospital is handing the crisis.

Renee Denton, Chief Operating Officer, Freeman Neosho Hospital, says, “Even though we are a separate hospital in a separate community, we have to make sure that our practices are consistent so that we’re certain that all of our staff are delivering the safest care to our community.”

Providing care for rural communities like Neosho can be a challenge, but Denton attends these meetings to assure her facility stays in line and offers the same things Freeman Health System in Joplin offers.

Denton, adds, “We have isolation rooms that are prepared and ready to receive any patients that we have concern may be COVID positive. We have all of the same testing processes put in place that is practiced here at Freeman Health System.”

They work on calming fear, not just in the community, but in their own employees which is a huge part of keeping patients and staff safe.

Dr. Dennis Estep, Chief Medical Officer, says, “An example is getting a special filter for a type of machine to make sure that it doesn’t aerolize out into the atmosphere.”

Safety and wellness are always the top priorities for everyone involved.

Estep adds, “The hospital is still here. We’re here for them. We’re part of the community.”

In Joplin, Jessica Schaer, KSN Local News.