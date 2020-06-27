Free coronavirus testing offered in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A multi agency partnership helps provide free covid-19 testing for Missouri residents.

From 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. Saturday, any Missouri resident was able to come to Rocketdyne Road Church in Neosho for a test.

The testing was hosted by the Missouri National Guard in cooperation with the Missouri Department Of Health and Senior Services.

As cases rise in Southwest Missouri, efforts are being made to do even more testing to protect residents from covid-19.

Harold Holiway, Lieutenant in the Missouri Army National Guard, says, ” They show up, and we match them up with their registration here on site. They test right here behind me. They don’t have to get out of their car, and the process has been pretty quick and pretty seamless.”

Newton County currently has 390 cases of coronavirus that have resulted in 2 deaths.