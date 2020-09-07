First covid-19 death in a local county

Health

by: Lauren Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

VERNON COUNTY — Vernon County announces their first covid-19 death over the past weekend.

This resident was battling illness before facing complications due to covid-19.

Demographics on the individual have yet to be shared.

In Jasper County, the health department announces a Carthage High School student-athlete has tested positive for the virus.

All who have been exposed to the illness have been contacted.

And as a result of this exposure, the 9th grade football game set to take place on Monday, September 9 is canceled.

There will be no practice for the 9th grade team tomorrow as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories