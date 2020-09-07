First covid-19 death in a local county

VERNON COUNTY — Vernon County announces their first covid-19 death over the past weekend.

This resident was battling illness before facing complications due to covid-19.

Demographics on the individual have yet to be shared.

In Jasper County, the health department announces a Carthage High School student-athlete has tested positive for the virus.

All who have been exposed to the illness have been contacted.

And as a result of this exposure, the 9th grade football game set to take place on Monday, September 9 is canceled.

There will be no practice for the 9th grade team tomorrow as well.