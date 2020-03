OKLAHOMA — The Wyandotte Nation announces their casino’s will remain closed through April.

They will keep both the River Bend Casino & Hotel and the Lucky Turtle Casino closed in effort to assist in combating covid-19.

Chief Billy Friend says that the health and safety of their employees and guests is of utmost importance, and they are committed to following the recommendations by Federal Health Officials.

He adds that they are not sure yet when it will be safe for operations to resume.