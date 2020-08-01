Wyandotte Nation donating $60,000 to area schools

WYANDOTTE, Ok. — As Oklahoma students prepare to head back to school, a local tribe is making a substantial donation to local school districts.

Wyandotte Public Schools new Superintendent has been on the job for less than a month.

Brad Wade, Superintendent, Wyandotte Public Schools, said, “I’m excited to be here this is a great community.”

But starting this new role in the middle of a pandemic, has been challenging.

“We’re buying masks, we’re also buying hand sanitizer, all the things that we need in the classrooms to help keep kids protected.”

Which creates unexpected deductions from the overall budget.

“You don’t anticipate that, you don’t budget in the year before.”

The Wyandotte Nation is stepping in to help.

Wyandotte Public Schools is one of 6 school districts in Ottawa County receiving $10,000 each from the Wyandotte Nation.

Chief Billy Friend, Wyandotte Nation, said, “It’s an unprecedented time and it’s an evolving time. They’re having to make these decisions on a weekly and sometimes an hourly basis and so we thought if there’s any way at all that we could help alleviate that burden, where they don’t have to worry about the financial side, we wanted to be able to make a donation to assist with that.”

“And it’s a great blessing for us because it gives us the opportunity to keep other funds for kids,” said Wade.

Congress set aside $8 billion in funding for tribes to use for covid-related activities.

Chief Billy Friend asked if some of the funding could be be used to help local schools because they are responsible for educating many Wyandotte Tribal Youth–and as it turns out, it could.

“Anytime that we can help assist with that education process, that’s what we’re here for.”

Each district can use the money to help with any covid-19 related costs.