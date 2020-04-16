Working out at home posing challenges for some gym goers

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of the reasons people go to the gym is to work out with weights.

But for the time being, that’s not an option.

So where can you go to get that that type of exercise?

With most gyms shut down because of the coronavirus, some people have tried to buy the types of weights they use at the gym for home use.

But they’re expensive, heavy, and in many cases, sold out.

But without access to weights, how are you going to do weight bearing exercise?

Personal Trainer Nikki Phillips says look inside your own house and improvise.

Nikki Phillips, Personal Trainer, Joplin Family Y, said, “Some water bottles, two, three, whatever you can make it work, take them out, and put in some others for some different exercises, you can tie those off and you can do rows with that if you want, you can do curls, lots of stuff.”

Other objects like water jugs can also serve as heavier weights.

And if you can’t find the exact same amount of weight you’d usually use at the gym, she says simply do more repetitions than you normally would.

“And you can do rows with this and you can also take it evenly and do presses over head, lots of different things or you could hold it and do squats.”

And other household items can help create resistance using the weight of your own body.

“Do dips this way or you can elevate the feet keeping the elbows in and the chest up.”