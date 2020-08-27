Work zone accidents on in rise in Missouri

MISSOURI — With noticeably fewer drivers on the roads these days, you would think that accidents occurring in work zones on show-me state roadways would drop.

With overall traffic down, there’s been a 100% increase in accidents involving drivers smashing into attenuator devices designed to protect road crews.

Attenuators are large, crush-able, shock absorber.

It is supposed to reduce a vehicle’s momentum which would lessen the force of a crash.

MODOT has put together a short documentary with employees that have been injured in work zone accidents.

