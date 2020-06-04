CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — While it’s unknown what school will look like this fall, one district is testing out some social distancing guidelines this summer.

Action 12’s Deja Bickham went to Carl Junction today to see how the district is keeping kids safe on the school bus.

Jared Richmond, Director Of Transportation, Carl Junction School District, said, “You know we’re doing our best to keep them apart as best we can.”

With Summer school in session, the Carl Junction School District is continuing to practice social distancing, even on the school bus.

“What we’ve done is we’ve restricted the amount of kids on a bus, in most cases it’s about 12 kids. We’re only allowing kids to sit in every other seat, on every other row, so it’s taken a 78-passenger school bus and we’ve made it about 12 kids.”

Zach Edens, Bus Driver, Carl Junction Schools, said, “Well we obviously have to make them social distance. We are writing names on seats so they will not change seats.”

Once students exit the bus each day, a chemical is used to fog the buses and prepare for the next day.

Driver Zach Edens says the students are transitioning well.

“They actually are very understanding. They know that it’s a different time right now, so they really understand the need to actually social distance and follow the rules.”

District leaders say they don’t know if they’ll be able to keep doing this once the school year starts.

“We will do whatever we have to do but at this point, we would need to triple our school bus fleet. Right now we own 50 school buses and we would have to have about 150 to make this work. To make the 12 passengers work during a normal school year,” said Richmond.

At this time, the school district is still making preparations to see what next school year will look like but edens says he’s on board for whatever they decide.

“Whatever they want to implement, we’re just going to try our best to comply and see what we can do to make those changes happen and we’ll just do the best we can,” said Edens.