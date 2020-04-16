With kids experiencing more down time, area officials expect crimes against children to increase

JOPLIN, Mo. — Even with online schooling during the covid-19 pandemic, kids are experiencing a lot more down time than usual.

And for a lot of young people, that means a lot more time on social media or playing online games.

Unfortunately, that opens up an even greater window for predators trying to target kids online.

The Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force expects to see a lot more reports of cyber child abuse and sexual exploitation in the months to come.

But parents can do a few things to help prevent their child from becoming a victim.

Detectives recommend getting familiar with the apps your kids are using — and ask them who they’re interacting with through them.

Detective Matt Smith, Southwest MO Cyber Crimes Task Force, said, “Talk to your kids everyday about what they’re doing online, who they’re talking to, who they’re communicating with, who they’re playing games with. Those are all things that on a regular day when your kids go to school, they come home from school and you ask them ‘hey how was your day? What happened at school?’ You can do the exact same thing with the things that they’re doing online.”

Parents can also download tools to monitor what their kids are doing on their phones or tablets.

Most cell phone carriers also have monitoring systems that you can add to your plan.