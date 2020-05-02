With businesses set to reopen, many are looking to places of worship to see how they will change

JOPLIN, Mo. — With businesses set to reopen, many people are looking to places of worship to see how their services will change.

Shane Munn, Pastor, One Church of Joplin, said, “We’re just blessed to be together and so we understand that and we don’t want to push any boundaries in that aspect.”

One Chuch Joplin is among a number of churches that have had their physical sanctuary closed to the public for weeks.

“Left for a mission trip after church that Sunday, went down to Mexico, and then coming back, no church.”

Pastor Shane Munn says on any given Sunday One Church has 300 to 400 members.

“We want people to feel comfortable and we realize that some will be coming in full gloves and masks and some people aren’t ready to come back and we’re completely okay with that.”

The church’s first service back will be on Mother’s Day.

“So we’ll still offer our online services and it may affect attendance, it may not.”

There are a number of changes in place to ensure the congregation’s safety.

“We’ll have some stations in here, one door is exit, one door is entry. We’ll have people with gloves that are operating the doors so no one has to touch the doors ever.”

The lobby will be used only as a breezeway so people aren’t congregating, foot pedals have been installed on the back of each bathroom door, offering will be fully online and of course social distancing during service.

“So we really have to see and understand and we just roll with it. We’re just excited to be together.”

Another thing he’s excited about the topic of his first message in front of his congregation, it’s about.

“Finding purpose in everything. And there’s always a purpose in everything even when we don’t see it.