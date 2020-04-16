Wilson County, Kansas marks 1st positive case of COVID-19

FREDONIA, Kan. — The Wilson County Health Department says the moment they have been preparing for has officially arrived.

The county’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The patient is a woman in her 90’s.

She has been hospitalized and had been tested for COVID-19.

She was released from the hospital when she had been fever-free for more than 72 hours, and her test results were officially confirmed today.

Wilson County’s epidemiology nurse is working to notify anyone who may have been in close contact with this individual.