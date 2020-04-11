Wilson County introduces self-reporting tool to get information about covid-19

WILSON COUNTY, Ks. — Wilson County health officials are rolling out a new tool to manage possible covid-19 cases.

The Wilson County Health Department is using a self-reporting tool to get information from people who may have the virus.

They are the second county in the state to offer this opportunity.

The purpose of the tool is to investigate local covid-19 illnesses for disease investigation and follow-up.

You will have to answer some questions regarding symptoms and travel history, but all reports are confidential, and go directly to an epidemiology nurse.

For more information on how to access the self reporting tool, follow the link below.

https://us.openforms.com/Form/7ac5f149-4b65-41d2-a8e1-44e05c0ebdd5?fbclid=IwAR3EsKfMCCVJDty0C8I-PDV8jMgA7Iju7FGxBBYbWpYYQT0p2nDAnGimaAs