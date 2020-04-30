Wildwood Senior Living Center residents watch parade of family and friends

JOPLIN, Mo. — Family and friends rally together in joplin to let those in quarantine know they’re thinking of them.

Wildwood Senior Living Center residents watched a parade of family and friends Wednesday outside their facility.

Many have not been able to see their loved ones because they’ve had to quarantine inside the complex.

So one daughter who hasn’t hugged her mother since March 11th organized this gathering.

Heidi Williams, Parade Director, said, “They have a dining room that they go downstairs to and that’s been closed off because they need to be quarantined in their rooms, so they spend a lot of alone time. So, I thought it would be a lot of fun to wave at them and give them a honk and say that we miss you.”

Williams adds by the end of the event, thirty cars toured the complex to send well wishes to residents.